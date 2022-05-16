Scholarships for data science students

SkillEnable, the edtech start-up, has said it will provide scholarships up to Rs 1 lakh per student this year to encourage young minds to pursue data science as a career path. These scholarships will be offered to 500 students from across the country. The minimum scholarship per student is Rs 50,000 and the maximum is Rs 1 lakh, and the total amount allocated towards scholarships is about Rs 5 crore.

The start-up said it has set up a merit-based selection process to identify a student’s aptitude for data science. Students can attempt the scholarship eligibility test soon after the admission process, and scholarships cover data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning courses.

This is the first time the start-up has offered scholarships.SkillEnable identifies itself as an employability-focused edtech company that “finds, selects and nurtures data scientists.” It offers students tailor-made courses structured to meet industry needs, as well as trains them in soft skills such as job-relevant skill-set training, networking, interview practice, etc.

It runs on the income-sharing scheme format, under which students start paying SkillEnable the course fee when they start earning the minimum guaranteed salary or more. “Students have to pay SkillEnable a pre-defined percentage of their salary for a fixed period of time with a maximum repayment amount capped,” the start-up said.

