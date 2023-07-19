Scaler School of Technology Inaugurates its first campus in Bengaluru's electronic city.

Scaler, an ed-tech startup, inaugurates the campus of its four-year residential undergraduate computer science programme, Scaler School of Technology (SST), in Bengaluru’s Electronic City. Surrounded by leading global tech companies, students can learn from top tech minds and enjoy modern amenities similar to offices of MNCs or startups. Amod Malviya, co-founder of Udaan and Prasanna Sankar, co-founder and CTO of Rippling shared insights with incoming students, and more sessions with industry experts and leaders will be organised throughout the programme for real-world exposure, according to an official statement.

Scaler School of Technology, draws inspiration from the traditional approach to medical education. The programme features top technology leaders from companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Uber and more, who will be conducting the sessions. A distinguishing aspect of the programme is that students will have the opportunity to work on real-life projects under the guidance of industry practitioners, offering a significant advantage over conventional engineering education, the statement mentioned.

The school prides itself on its industry-validated curriculum, a faculty composed of leading tech industry professionals, and a unique one on one mentorship system. Moreover, it offers specialised courses in cutting-edge, high-demand technologies and an unprecedented one-year-long paid internship opportunity, it added.

With inputs from ANI.