Scaler partners with NSDC to bridge the skills gap in tech industry

Scaler, an ed-tech startup has announced a partnership with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to help India meet its growing demand for software development Engineers, data scientists and machine learning specialists through its upskilling programmes, according to an official release.

The collaboration intends to work towards standardising tech upskilling in emerging areas and recognise it as the appropriate solution to create a large pool of skilled and certified workforce. Through this union, the learners completing the Scaler Academy and Scaler Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) courses will be awarded a certificate of completion co-branded with NSDC, the release mentioned.

This alliance also aims to help Scaler become an integral part of the Skill India Mission that was started in 2015 with a mandate to skill 400 million Indians across key sectors in the country, the release said. “NSDC and Scaler aim to address the needs of the high-growth sectors identified by the Government of India, including IT, electronics, and entrepreneurship. This association has the potential to bridge the supply-demand differences and therefore bridge the ongoing great skills shortage in the tech industry,” said Sanjeeva Singh, EVP, skill financing team, NSDC, said.

Furthermore, this partnership aims to address the prevailing skill gap in the tech industry by providing upskilling courses, which will now be recognised under NSDC, thereby highlighting the country’s support for producing industry-ready tech talents, the release mentioned. Learners enrolled with Scaler are taught by industry veterans and experts from tech organisations, including Google, Meta, Netflix and Microsoft, it added.