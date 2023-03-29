Scaler launches Scaler School of Technology, UG programme in Computer Science in Bengaluru.

Scaler, an ed-tech startup has launched Scaler School of Technology, a four-year residential undergraduate computer science programme. The programme aims to be delivered in three phases, the first 18 months of the programme will focus on mastering computer science fundamentals followed by one year paid industry internship and one-on-one mentoring by industry veterans. The final 18 months will allow students to specialise as senior engineers and machine learning/artificial intelligence engineers with specialisation in algorithmic trading or learning skills, according to an official release.

The first batch of the new UG programme offering 200 seats will commence on July 18, 2023. The programme aims to offer a pre-placement offer (PPO) to 50% of the batch within 2.5 years of enrolling. Additionally, Scaler has established a merit-based scholarship programme to enable students from diverse backgrounds to receive quality education, the release stated. Students at Scaler’s Undergraduate Programme in Software Development will be eligible to enrol in a Bachelor of Science (B. Sc.) in Computer Science recognised by the UGC through a partner institute, it added.

Furthermore, the degree not only allows students to apply for government jobs and higher studies in India and abroad but also grants a Master of Science in Computer Science from Woolf University, as per the release. “In the Scaler world, every student gets a personal industry mentor who spends time with them every month to shape their career and thought process, supported by batch success managers responsible for ensuring no one is left behind. Scaler School of Technology will work on the same principle.” Anshuman Singh, co-founder, Scaler, InterviewBit, said.