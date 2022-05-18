Scaler launches living Space ‘Scalerverse’, a distributed campus to add to its NeoVarsity vision

Bengaluru-based edtech Scaler has launched ‘Scalerverse’, a new community living space for Scaler trainees and ecosystem partners to help them build strong community ties and experience immersive living. The company claims that Scalerverse is operational across two centres in Bangalore and will expand its footprint across 5 major cities in the next three months. The website of Scalerverse will go online soon, said the company.

The living space aims to enable seamless transition from work to education without the learners and mentors going through additional travel and scheduling hassles. Apart from learning and networking opportunities, the platform aims to offer other facilities including access to dedicated workspaces, high-speed internet, gyms/CrossFit arenas, OTT platforms, library, game rooms, housekeeping services and 24X7 security. The members will also be able to engage and participate in offline social, academic and non-academic events of mutual interest.



“The space will help our trainees, teachers and mentors come together to build a strong and cohesive network that starts with learning and remains a support system for the rest of their professional careers. It is a whole new concept of enriching our community with guidance and inspiration from peers for their holistic growth and development. This will also assist the learners and employees from various cities to collaborate and create a safe space for themselves in a new city,” Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, Scaler and Interviewbit said.



The contemporary community living space, which is open for all Scaler community members, will also provide accommodations for friends and families of its members. The company aims to be operational across 2 centres in Bangalore and expand its presence to 5 cities by September 2022.