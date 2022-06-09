Scaler launches its education platform in the US

Scaler has announced the launch of its education platform in the United States (US) that will feature industry veterans from some of the leading tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Netflix serving as instructors, mentors and career coaches.

“As we continue growing our business, we hope to provide millions more aspiring software engineers across the U.S., and eventually the world, with the opportunity to learn new skills, expand their talents and position themselves for long, prosperous careers in the tech industry,” Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler.

Scaler’s US program has been launched with its Scaler Academy curriculum, created specifically for those who are already adept at coding and looking to enhance their skills. As the program matures, Scaler will introduce additional programs to its US based learners, including Scaler Data Science and Machine Learning.

To further strengthen the footprints across the country Scaler has also appointed Parminder Singh, in the capacity of Head – US, InterviewBit and Scaler Academy. With over a decade of experience and in-depth understanding of the technology landscape, Singh will chart the growth trajectory for Scaler in the new region. He started his career working in machine learning and mobile engineering in 2009 and has held leading positions in organisations such as Tachyon Technologies, Rediff.com, and Flipkart. Singh also co-founded Hansel.io, a mobile digital adoption platform that allows product managers to orchestrate in-app user journeys without writing a single line of code. The start-up did exceptionally well in South East Asia and US and was eventually acquired by NetcoreCloud.com.

Furthermore, Scaler is backed by Lightrock India, Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global and recently completed a Series B funding of $55 million. After being valued at $110 million two years ago, the current valuation of Scaler has soared to $710 million.

Read also: Google DigiPivot invites applications for its third batch