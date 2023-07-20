Scaler introduces GPT-4 powered AI teaching assistant to enhance learner experience

Ed-tech startup, Scaler by InterviewBit has announced the introduction of its GPT-4 powered AI teaching assistant for learners. By integrating ChatGPT functionalities into the Scaler Academy programme, the tech upskilling ‘soonicorn’ aims to reduce the doubt resolution turnaround time of the learners, enhancing their learning outcomes, an official release said.

This new system will enable comprehensive support for learners round-the-clock, enabling students to learn at their own pace. With the introduction of this solution, Scaler intends to address three potential pain points, namely- understanding problems, identifying optimal problem-solving approaches, and code debugging, thereby ensuring that learners receive immediate assistance at any time of the day.

Once learners identify and input their pain points as a prompt to the teaching assistant, the GPT-powered feature presents them with a suitable response to help them with their queries, the release said. Safeguards have been implemented to ensure the teaching assistant doesn’t divulge the actual solution to the learner. Instead, prompts are presented that help them understand the problem better and figure out the answer independently.

In addition to this, Scaler has also introduced a ‘Text Help Request’ (THR) feature that enhances the learner experience by providing immediate and high-quality doubt resolution. Leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms such as BERT and Distilled BERT, the THR feature ensures accurate and contextually relevant guidance.

Scaler’s system delivers the most appropriate THR recommendations based on learners’ specific queries by utilising BERT for text similarity matching and for computing text embeddings, the release said. Parameters such as Help Request and Teaching Assistant ratings, recency of resolved HRs, and a weighted scoring system contribute to the accuracy and quality of the recommendations.

“Previously, our Scaler learners relied solely on teaching assistants who were available for 15 hours a day to address their doubts. However, with the launch of our GPT-4 powered AI teaching assistant and the THR feature, learners can now have their doubts and queries addressed instantly. These new features greatly boost productivity for our learners, aiding them with all the means necessary to work their way around complex concepts and problem-solving challenges,” Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, said.

Since the pilot launch a month ago, 6000 learners from its Scaler Academy programme have been provided access to the AI Teaching Assistant, the release noted. Over the next three months, Scaler aims to make both the AI Assistant and the Text Help Request features accessible to all their 35,000 learners in the Scaler ecosystem.