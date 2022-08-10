Scaler forays into higher education with Scaler Neovarsity

Ed-tech start-up Scaler (by InterviewBit) has launched Scaler Neovarsity and will start an online Master of Science (MS) in Computer Science course with specialisation in both Software Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning (AI and ML).

The 18-month program will enable the learners with problem-solving skills and computational thinking in diverse science, engineering and commerce fields such as Drug-Discovery, Information Retrieval, Astronomy, E-Commerce, and telemedicine, for example. Program-takers will also receive placement assistance and extensive support from the Scaler community.

“Scaler Neovarsity is an outcome of our deep understanding of the changing landscape of higher education that is trying to catch up with the ever-changing demands of the tech-backed economy of the 21st century. Scaler was founded specifically to address the challenges faced by traditional university-based higher education that is not completely in sync with the evolving demand for a skilled workforce. The new EU accredited master’s program in AI and ML will create far better opportunities for working professionals through ease of movement between different markets,”

Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler and Interviewbit, said.

Scaler Neovarsity’s MS program is designed by experienced industry professionals for professionals looking to upskill and those looking to pursue a master’s program and transition into AI and ML domains. It is also relevant for machine learning engineers looking to excel in their careers, working professionals seeking a career transition into product-based companies, and non-software professionals looking to start a career in machine learning. It will enable learners to explore various fields of data utilisation to solve real-world business problems.

After program completion, learners will gain expertise to solve engineering and scientific problems using cutting-edge and state-of-the-art techniques. The learners will have a solid foundation of computer science concepts to pursue applied research in various subfields with a fortified ability to understand advanced research work and computational tools, the company has claimed.

Scaler will be working with Woolf University to implement the accredited programme. Woolf, the first global collegiate higher education institution, offers programs in the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS), a tool within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). Scaler Neovarsity will function as an affiliated institution of Woolf, allowing the ed-tech platform to build the programme curriculum, which gets taught by industry experts similar to its other programs – Scaler Academy and Scaler DSML. At the same time, Woolf University takes care of regulation and accreditation processes under EU guidelines.

Furthermore, after completing Scaler Neovarsity’s programmes, the learners will be awarded 90 ECTS credits and an accredited Master of Science in Computer Science. As per EHEA, 90 ECTS credits are sufficient to award a learner or student with a Master’s. Therefore, Scaler’s Neovarsity program is equivalent to any offline MS course from the EU since all European countries follow and recognise the ECTS credit system. The ECTS credit system also allows graduates to transfer credits (over 60 countries globally recognise and accept the ECTS credit system) and adds value to point-based immigration processes in several countries, including Europe and North America.

“Our mission is to increase access to world-class higher education and ensure that it is globally recognized and transferable. As a member college of Woolf, Scaler is helping to transform higher education by creating educational programmes that align with today’s workforce,” Joshua Broggi, founder and CEO, Woolf said.

