Scaler appoints Bhavik Rathod as Head of Scaler School of Technology

Upskilling startup Scaler has announced the appointment of Bhavik Rathod as a Senior Vice President and the Head of the recently launched Scaler School of Technology. As the programme head of the four-year Residential UG programme in Computer Science, he will be instrumental in building the programme’s foundation designed to provide integrated learning experience to aspiring engineers nationwide, an official release said.

As per the release, Bhavik will closely work with the co-founders, Abhimanyu Saxena and Anshuman Singh, to set up the campus, structure the curriculum with industry veterans, and build a team of admission counsellors, instructors, mentors, success managers, and leaders who are committed to the vision of transforming engineering education in India.

Bhavik plans to invest the next six months in building this team and admitting over 200 students to the Computer Science undergraduate programme. Under his leadership, Scaler aims to establish a robust foundation that can help sustain a long-lasting institution dedicated to delivering a new batch of industry-ready engineers, the release added.

“The idea for Scaler School of Technology was developed as a result of our dedication to transforming the way engineering is taught and learned, moving away from traditional theory-based education and towards an approach that is industry-ready. Bhavik’s experience in building and scaling diverse businesses and his passion for engineering education make him the perfect fit to lead this exciting new venture,” Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Interviewbit and Scaler, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that Bhavik has a demonstrated history of working in the tech industry, with a record of successfully launching and scaling businesses. He spearheaded Uber Eats in India and South Asia, which scaled to over $300 million in revenue before being acquired by Zomato. During his earlier stint, Bhavik founded EmployeeSocial, a social rewards and recognition solution for large enterprises. He was also the co-founder, CEO of DIY, a social learning app that helps creative kids learn, connect, and inspire each other. He has also been a finance transformation manager with Ernst and Young, consulting CFOs worldwide.

“Joining Scaler and taking up the responsibility of building a computer science UG programme is a once in a life opportunity. I believe that this programme has the potential to create a timeless institution that reimagines the state of tech education in the country. I look forward to working with the team,” Bhavik Rathod, senior vice president and head, Scaler School of Technology, said.