Scaler acquires a Delhi-based education platform Pepcoding

InterviewBit backed tech education startup, Scaler has announced the acquisition of a Delhi-based education platform, Pepcoding, for an undisclosed amount to strengthen Scaler’s business ecosystem. The acquisition will further accelerate growth and support across various business units, including strategy, product design, B2B enterprise, operations and instructor org. This is the fourth acquisition for Scaler; AppliedRoots, Coding Minutes, and Coding Elements were the other edtech brands acquired over the last two years.

With the acquisition of Pepcoding, Scaler aims to bring synergies between the two companies to strengthen its offering in the tech education space. As a strategic move, Pepcoding has merged with Scaler. Its co-founder, Sumeet Malik, has joined the startup as an instructor and content creator to help improve the learner experience, especially in the Low-Level Design (LLD) curriculum. Other Pepcoding employees have joined Scaler as full-time employees working across diverse teams. The Pepcoding team will also play a vital role in developing Scaler School of Technology, a newly launched four-year residential undergraduate programme in Bengaluru. As Scaler opens its doors to the first batch of students this academic year, the team’s expertise will play an essential role in the building and execution of the programme, an official release said.

“The PepCoding team has joined Scaler’s ecosystem. Sumeet’s team has demonstrated a unique ability to stay true to its core ability to transform the learning experiences of young engineering students. Their experience with undergraduate students will come in handy to our recently launched residential undergraduate programme, the Scaler School of Technology. Pepcoding’s diverse talent pool and Sumeet’s extensive industry expertise will help accelerate the pace we are working towards achieving our vision and mission,” Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, said.

Founded in 2017, Pepcoding specialises in Data Structure and Algorithms (DSA), Web Development, Data Science, CORE, CBSE, GATE and Business Analytics. “Like Scaler, we are excessively focused towards the success of our students and firmly believe that the nation has enough raw talent to one day build products and companies that will dominate the world, similar to what organisations like Google, Microsoft and Uber have done. All they need is the appropriate direction and access to opportunities. This strategic union with Scaler will help us take a step towards revolutionising how India learns and works with technology,” Sumeet Malik, founder, CEO, Pepcoding, said.

