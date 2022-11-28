scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

SC seeks replies of Centre, states on PIL for free sanitary pads for girls studying in govt schools

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the plea of social activist Jaya Thakur, a Madhya Pradesh-based doctor.

Written by PTI
SC seeks replies of Centre, states on PIL for free sanitary pads for girls studying in govt schools
The top court also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, states and Union territories (UTs) on a PIL seeking issuance of directions for providing free sanitary pads to girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the plea of social activist Jaya Thakur, a Madhya Pradesh-based doctor, and issued notices to the central government and all the states and UTs.

The top court also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter, saying the petitioner has raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools.

Also Read

Also Read: Stalin launches forum to foster scientific interest among school students in TN

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
Education Policy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.