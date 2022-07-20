SC stays Delhi HC order, asks AAP govt to try clear backlog of unfilled EWS seats in pvt schools

The Supreme Court (SC) has stayed a Delhi High Court (HC) order and has directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to try and clear the backlog of unfilled Economically Weaker Section (EWS) seats in private schools in the next five years.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh has issued notice to the Delhi government’s Education Department and others on an appeal challenging the high court order. “Issue notice. Counter affidavit be filed within two weeks. In the meantime, there shall be a stay of the impugned order(s) as also further proceedings,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Venkateshwar Global School against an order dated May 26, 2022, of the high court.

It also said the state has to step in to aid Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category students in cases where schools have not complied with the requirements of admissions.

The high court further mentioned that the state shall ensure that 25% seats in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category be filled up based on declared sanctioned strength at the entry-level — pre-school, nursery, pre-primary, kindergarten (KG) and grade one — irrespective of the actual number of students admitted in the general category.

“In the circumstances, every endeavour shall be made by the state to ensure that the backlog of unfilled seats in private schools, both on private and government lands, is filled up in the next five years in a phased manner, that is, 20% of the vacancies each year, in addition to the mandated annual 25% intake, ” the bench had said.

“In instances where schools have not complied with the strict requirements of admission of EWS category students, the state has to step into the aid of the latter and exercise its duty as a welfare state. No beneficiary of government land can overlook or avoid its obligation under the allotment,” the bench had explained.

With inputs from PTI.

