SC rejects plea to postpone NEET-PG-22, says the step may lead to unavailability of doctors

Refusing to postpone the NEET-PG-22, the Supreme Court on Friday observed that the delay would lead to unavailability of doctors that may seriously affect the health care of patients. While rejecting a plea by the group of doctors, the top court said that the postponement will not only create chaos and uncertainty but will also affect a large number of students who have registered for the exam.

“There are two categories of students — one which is seeking postponement and the larger category of over two lakh six thousand candidates — who would be affected by the postponement after having prepared for the examination”, PTI quoted the bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant as saying

During the hearing, the bench also noted that the government is trying to bring back the schedule as it was affected because of the Covid pandemic.“As the country gets back on the rails, which was derailed due to the pandemic, the time schedule laid down by this court must be adhered to”, the agency quoted the court as saying.

Earlier on May 10, 2022, the apex court had agreed to hear the plea of doctors on the postponement of the NEET for postgraduate exams as it would clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021.

Significantly, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting the NEET exam to be postponed, pointing out the lack of time between 2021 counselling and the exam. The difficulty for nearly 5,000 interns to appear for exams and delay in counselling of students.

“It is imperative to note that the time schedule for making of admissions to Postgraduate courses in the given academic year is required to be dispensed in terms of the time schedule which is prescribed in the governing regulation notified by the then Medical Council of India, which continues to be in terms of provisions explicitly included in Section 61(2) of the National Commission Act, 2019,” the IMA wrote in its letter.