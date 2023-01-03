SBI releases Clerk Prelims Results 2022! Direct link, steps to check here

SBI Clerk Prelims Exams 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022. Candidates, who have appeared for the exams, can have access to the official website, sbi.co.in or ibps.in, to find the SBI Clerk Prelims results. According to a media report, the SBI also released the call letter of the main examination.

The preliminary examination was conducted on November 12, 2022, barring Himachal Pradesh owing to assembly elections. The admit cards were issued on October 30.

There are a total 5,008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre posts in various branches of the State Bank Of India across the country. With the help of a recruitment drive, all vacant posts will be filled up.

Know here how to check the the SBI Clerk Prelims result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the careers section

Step 3: Now you have to click on the career tab

Step 4: Log in your credentials

Step 4: You could now find your SBI clerk result on the screen

Step 5: Finally, you need to check all details and take the printout for future reference.