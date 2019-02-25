SBI launches Numero Yono — India’s biggest intercollege quiz contest

By: | Updated: February 25, 2019 12:40 AM

The winner of the Numero YONO would get an annual scholarship of up to Rs 5.76 lakh.

The city-level rounds will start from February 26 onwards

On Saturday, with the aim to get its digital service platform YONO closer to India’s youth, SBI launched what it calls as India’s biggest quiz contest, the Numero YONO. The competition, which is targeted at all UG and PG students between 18-30 years of age, will be conducted across the 17 cities where SBI has local head offices. The winner of the Numero YONO would get annual scholarship of up to Rs 5.76 lakh, SBI said.

Rajnish Kumar, chairman, SBI, added, “This initiative will provide a platform to dynamic students to compete with the smartest quizzing minds across India.”

The city-level rounds will start from February 26 onwards, for which registrations can be done online. In the grand finale, 17 teams from 17 cities will compete with each other for the top spot; it will be held on March 8, 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. SBI launches Numero Yono — India’s biggest intercollege quiz contest
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition