SBI launches Numero Yono — India’s biggest intercollege quiz contest

On Saturday, with the aim to get its digital service platform YONO closer to India’s youth, SBI launched what it calls as India’s biggest quiz contest, the Numero YONO. The competition, which is targeted at all UG and PG students between 18-30 years of age, will be conducted across the 17 cities where SBI has local head offices. The winner of the Numero YONO would get annual scholarship of up to Rs 5.76 lakh, SBI said.

Rajnish Kumar, chairman, SBI, added, “This initiative will provide a platform to dynamic students to compete with the smartest quizzing minds across India.”

The city-level rounds will start from February 26 onwards, for which registrations can be done online. In the grand finale, 17 teams from 17 cities will compete with each other for the top spot; it will be held on March 8, 2019.