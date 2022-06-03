SBI Foundation partners with Khan Academy, launches UpSchool, a digital learning platform

SBI Foundation has launched UpSchool, a digital learning program for students from classes 1 to 10 in partnership with Khan Academy, an educational nonprofit in India. This program will be available in English, Hindi and Kannada languages aiming to reduce learning gaps and build a solid foundation in math and reading for their current academic year.

Interested candidates can register for the program for free by visiting the online website of Khan Academy. Every student will receive a digital certificate at completing the program.

Present in the event were Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI; Vinay M. Tonse, MD and CEO, SBI Funds Management Limited; officials, SBI Foundation; and Sandeep Bapna, head of global markets, Khan Academy.

In a recent development, SBI Foundation and Khan Academy partnered to localize math learning content so that students can learn in their preferred language. The initiation of this partnership took place in Punjab, where SBI Foundation funded the localization project for creating new math lessons.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: UGC chairman meets Deputy High Commissioner of Australia to discuss collaboration between universities