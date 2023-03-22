SBI Foundation launches 11th ‘Youth for India Fellowship’ programme, aims to select 100 fellows.

SBI Foundation is accepting applications for its 11th iteration of the ‘Youth for India Fellowship’ programme. The program seeks to recruit 100 graduates or employed individuals and aims to create an opportunity for urban youth, whether they are professionals or recent graduates, to collaborate with rural communities and grassroots NGOs throughout 17 Indian states and promote positive change, according to an official statement.

The initiative, modelled after the US ‘Peace Corps’, focuses on 12 specific themes including healthcare, rural livelihoods, food security, environmental conservation, education, water resources, technology, women’s empowerment, self-governance, social entrepreneurship, traditional crafts, and alternative energy. Throughout the fellowship program, individuals selected for participation concentrate on one of these 12 areas based on their personal interests, it said.

The 13-month long fellowship provides an active framework for the youth to come up with sustainable development solutions for rural development and capacity building in multiple ways, Sanjay Prakash, CEO, managing director, SBI Foundation, said. “The programme has impacted over 1,00,000 beneficiaries through the fellows’ interventions ranging across the 12 different thematic areas,” he added.