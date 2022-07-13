Savitribai Phule Pune University extends the date for submission of application forms – check details

In what could bring relief to several candidates, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has allowed submission of application forms till July 17, 2022, but with late fees. The last date to submit the application fee was July 12, 2022 for admissions in graduation , post graduation, interdisciplinary and integrated programmes. The university had earlier started the application procedure in June for the academic year 2022-23. The SPPU has announced that this year the application process will be online. It may be noted that the candidates may find the department-wise and programme-wise details at the official website http://www.unipune.ac.in

Students applying for various programmes at the university will get admissions on the basis of an entrance exam that will be conducted on July 21, 2022 and July 24, 2022. Also, the entire admission process, starting from application to examination and entrance exam will be conducted online. Candidates may not have to visit the campus.

The exam will be of two hours. This will consist of two sections – Section A and Section B. Section A will have general knowledge, aptitude, logic, and comprehension. Similarly, Section B will be subject centric. The weight of both sections will be 20 marks and 80 marks, respectively.

Importantly, while the admission forms for regular programmes are available only at the university departments, the forms for open and distance learning programmes are not available till now. Earlier, the university had invited applications for 2,500 seats. It was expecting nearly 30,000 applications for the same purpose.

The university asked interested candidates to fill online application forms after registering on the Campus Common Entrance Exam Platform (CCEP). This portal was created for the same purpose between June 15, 2022 and June 17, 2022.

“Once the admission department has scrutinised the applications, hall tickets and other details will be sent to the candidates by email,” The Indian Express had quoted Sanjeev Sonawanale, pro vice chancellor, SPPU, as saying.