Sattvik Council of India partners with IHM Bhopal

Sattvik Council of India (SCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Hotel Management, (IHM) Bhopal. According to an official statement, under this partnership, “Sattvik Market Friendly Incubators” will now be open in the institute. Students can pursue training courses on lead auditor, internal and consciousness programmes.

An MoU to this effect was signed between the two organisations in the presence of Abhishek Biswas, founder, SCI, and Anand Kumar Singh, principal of IHM, Bhopal.

“SCI always envisioned transforming certification into education and training from the start,” Biswas said. Furthermore, The Sattvik Certifications in their domain were presented by Pratishtha Awasthi, National head; Purva Sharma, International head; and Anshi Bansal, Training head, as per the statement.

The statement further added that the student community will benefit from this arrangement as they can pursue courses in specialised vegetarian programmes either in hospitality or management through IHM Bhopal and also secure a good job in the same.

“There is a constant endeavour to improve academic administration and curriculum upgradation through better academic administration and curriculum upgradation through the involvement of subject-matter specialists from both bodies,” it further said.

