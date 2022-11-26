Sattvik Council Of  India collaborates with DY Patil deemed to be University

Sattvik Council Of India has collaborated with DY Patil, deemed to be University – School of Hospitality and Tourism Studies, as a part of which “Sattvik Market Friendly Incubators” will be open in the institute and students can pursue various training courses such as Sattvik Internal and Lead Auditor, as per an official statement.

Present in the event were Abhishek Biswas, founder, SCI, SHTS, director, Pallavi Chaudhari, DY Patil University, among others.

Furthermore, a series of seminars was conducted too on ‘Sattva’ The Ultimate Pure: Applications of Sattvik Certifications’, the statement said. Biswas was the keynote speaker of the seminar.

“SCI aims to transform certification into education and training from the start. It’s a remarkable day in the history for both of the organisations as we open our gateway to Sattvik Market Friendly Incubators, with DY Patil deemed to be University – School of Hospitality and Tourism Studies,” Biswas said.



