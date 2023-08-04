Satmat Group launches ‘Satmat Sarthak’ initiative; aims to empower rural communities with IT training.

Satmat Group, a software development company has introduced an endeavour named ‘Satmat Sarthak’. This comprehensive training programme is designed to cultivate prosperous careers by imparting cutting-edge IT skills to individuals, preparing them for the future. The initiative aims to provide a diverse range of courses spanning multiple facets of the IT sector, according to an official release.

‘Satmat Sarthak’ is designed to address the needs of the swiftly changing IT terrain, where digital proficiency and specialised know-how are imperative. Enrollees are offered a selection of specialised domains, encompassing website development, software programming, mobile app creation and other vital web-associated proficiencies, the release mentioned.

At Satmat, we believe in empowering communities and creating opportunities for growth. With Satmat Sarthak, we are taking a step further to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas. Our mission is to provide quality education and enable rural populations to harness the potential of technology, paving the way for a brighter future,” Rohit Ugale, founder, Satmat Group, said.

Also Read Novo Nordisk Global Business Services partners with Manipal Academy to boost Healthcare innovation

Satmat Sarthak’s courses are designed to cater to individuals with various skill levels, including beginners seeking to explore the world of technology and aspiring professionals looking to enhance their capabilities. By focusing on software development, website development, mobile app development, and other relevant subjects, the programme ensures that participants are well-equipped to take on challenges in the digital landscape.