SASTRA University partners with J.K. Shah Classes to launch B.Com course along with CA coaching

Tamil Nadu based private and deemed university SASTRA has collaborated with J.K. Shah Classes, part of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited to launch Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com) Online course with CA coaching. The three-year degree programme will be offered online while the CA coaching will be available via a hybrid model comprising online and offline modules, an official release said.

As per the release, the course is designed to help students understand business laws, accounting, costing and gain insights on corporate governance. “The course will be taught by the seasoned faculty of J.K. Shah Classes. It will open doors for students in the field of commerce and financial accounting,” Vishal Shah, COO, JK Shah Classes, said.

Furthermore, Aditya Malik, CEO, Veranda Higher Education, believes the course will enable students to face the modern-day challenges. “One on hand we have a renowned institution such as SASTRA University, and on the other J.K. Shah Classes who are pioneers in CA coaching. I am certain that our students are going to benefit from this course,” Malik added.