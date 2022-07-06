Saras-3D sets to expand pan-India, aims to clock turnover of Rs 10 crore in FY22 (January-December)

Ed-tech platform Saras-3D plans to expand its product Genius-3D, a tech-based stereoscopic interactive visualisation tool for students in markets such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi National Capital Regions (NCR) through its sales team, Vijay Albuquerque, CEO, Saras 3D, told FE Education. According to him, in the first year of operation in FY22 (January-December), the company aims to clock a turnover of Rs 10 crore. “We aim to reach the target through expansion of our products in different states and collaboration through schools and institutions,” Albuquerque said. It plans to raise funds worth $10 million in FY22.

Based in Pennsylvania, the United States, the company claims to have designed Genius-3D for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields for students of grade 9-12, along with study materials for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). “In last five years of product development and testing, we have spent $10 million, and are placed to execute the first phase of our expansion,” Albuquerque explained.

The firm claims to monetise through collaborations with schools and coaching centres at an average ticket price of Rs 3,00,000 per annum, as well as through individual sale of product. The average ticket price is Rs 60,000 per annum, claimed the company. “We have created a special school sponsorship package for four years at a price of Rs 35 lakh which includes classroom and laboratory learning kits,” Bipin Dama, founder, Saras-3D, noted. In FY22, the company aims to reach 10,000 students. In FY23, the firm claims to increase its user base by 10x growth to about one lakh active users, on the back of a turnover of Rs 100 crore.

In May 2022, Saras-3D announced Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT) as their first patron for the school sponsorship programme under which 12 schools across Gujarat will receive stereoscopic 3D classroom and laboratory experience and teacher training at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

