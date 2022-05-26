Saras-3D School announces sponsorship programmes for schools, partners with CHARUSAT

Saras-3D, Inc, a 3D technology-based learning platform, has announced the launch of its sponsorship program for schools across India. As its first patron, the company has also announced its partnership with CHARUSAT, who will sponsor a total of 12 schools across Gujarat.

The sponsorship program aims to provide stereoscopic 3D technology-based learning experience that uses the power of interactive visualization. Through the initiative for schools, SARAS-3D aims to bring together partners that are willing to support schools and students, and provide them with the skill-sets.

According to Saras 3D, each of the selected schools will receive a stereoscopic 3D classroom experience, a stereoscopic 3D lab experience and specialized training for teachers worth Rs 50 lakh. The software consists of yearly subscriptions for 4 years for 9th to 12th grade physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics for both the modules.

Eligibility of the schools include nominations from english medium schools, imparting science (physics, chemistry, and biology) and mathematics education in grades 9th to 12th must follow NCERT/CBSE curriculum, and student population across 9th to 12th science and mathematics classes should also be 300 or more.