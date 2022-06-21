Sanskriti University signs MoU with international universities to enhance skills and research culture

Sanskriti University has partnered with many international universities including Global Universities EC Council University USA, University of Fredericton Canada, and Caucasus University Georgia to enhance skill based curriculum and research culture. The collaborations aim to increase cooperation between the partner universities in the field of strengthening research and development activities.

“Besides that, the agreement seeks to promote quality education and research culture among students of respective countries by conceivable academic, cultural, extracurricular and other collaborative projects and assignments,” Sachin Gupta, chancellor,Sanskriti University, said.

As a part of the agreement, the university aims to enhance students’ exchange programme, research and joint projects, educational ties, promote closer academic collaboration, technological upgradation, innovation, promotion and facilitation of educational programmes offered by both the universities.

“Aiming internationalization of education, Sanskriti University is a globally connected university and provides its students with as many global opportunities as possible,” Tanmay Goswami, vice chancellor, said.

