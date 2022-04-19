Sanskriti University signs MoU with EUCLID University to offer industry-oriented programmes

Sanskriti University, Mathura has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EUCLID University (Pôle Universitaire Euclide) to strengthen the existing programmes and offer industry-oriented programmes along with on-job training. Present in the event were the management team from Sanskriti University and representatives of EUCLID.

According to the university, the MoU aims to equip students with employable and industry-oriented skills to make them industry-ready. The university also claims that the agreement will offer industry-oriented programmes to the students.

“This association will bring the opportunity for students to learn from different national and international industry personnel. Industry-oriented programmes are the need of the hour and we are vigorously working towards placement and employment opportunities by instilling apprenticeship integrated programmes,” Sachin Gupta, chancellor, Sanskriti University, said.

He further added that there will be opportunities like job fairs, apprenticeships, expert training to enhance the employable skills of the students.

