Sanskriti University signs MoU with Berlin’s Academy For Cultural Diplomacy to promote academic ties

Sanskriti University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Academy For Cultural Diplomacy in Berlin, Germany to establish academic and cultural ties. According to the university, the partnership will help in developing academic and cultural collaborations between the students of two nations.

“The objective of the MoU is to promote the culture- ideas, history, art, a system of values and tradition of both countries. It is a two-way communications process that helps in promoting a nation’s image values amongst other foreign audiences as well as to try to understand the culture, values, and images of other countries and their people,” Sachin Gupta, chancellor, Sanskriti University said.

The Academy For Cultural Diplomacy is a multi-purpose location that has been designed to provide an independent forum for interaction and exchange between groups and individuals from Berlin’s diverse communities including politicians, diplomats, cultural practitioners, academics, civil servants, and private sector representatives.

“This collaboration will help students in interacting with the host culture and deepen intercultural understanding. Beyond facilitating communication, speaking the host country’s language gives access to beliefs, values, ways of thinking, and perceptions,” Rakesh Premi, pro vice chancellor, Sanskriti University, said.

