Sanskriti University signs agreement with SKUAST- Jammu for academic ties

Sanskriti University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST) University, Jammu to establish the academic ties. The main objectives of signing this MoU between the two institutions is to recognise each other’s strengths and cooperate in research, enhance academic interest, provide advice for implementation of quality of education and to promote research continuing educational activities between the both Universities.

Under the partnership, both the institutes will jointly identify specific fields to conduct collaborative research programs of mutual interest in project mode involving a scientist from different fields. The partnership will further train and guide prospective students to explore various new age avenues for their future venture.

The MoU was signed by Sachin Gupta, chancellor, Sanskriti University and professor JP Sharma, vice chancellor, SKUAST- Jammu in the presence of the financial commissioner (additional chief secretary), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo.

“We are in the age of lifelong learning. Along with their curriculum, students also need to keep themselves updated with the latest skills required in the research sector. Sanskriti University has made a conscious effort to stay ahead of the curve in equipping our students with the latest skills through a slew of initiatives – from industry academia partnerships to curriculum level innovations,” Sachin Gupta, chancellor, Sanskriti University said.

