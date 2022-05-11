Sanskriti University partners with UPVERTER Education to bridge gap between industry and universities

Sanskriti University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UPVERTER. The collaboration aims to help establish relationships between industry and university and eliminate the existing barriers in STEM education, opening up opportunities for students to design and create their own electronic products.

According to the university, the partnership is a browser based interactive curriculum developed by Altium to eliminate existing barriers in STEM education and increase the collaboration between industry and university to benefit students’ future.

“The objective of the MoU is to work to develop an interactive curriculum comprehensively through mutual cooperation. There is a need to develop and nurture new partnerships aimed at STEM education and reducing the barriers around it so that students can get better industrial opportunities through the collaborative efforts of both institutions. The aim of the MoU is to explore opportunities and establish relationships between industry and university and work together for its implementation,” Sachin Gupta, chancellor, Sanskriti University, said.

“For future ready generations it is necessary for students to enhance their thinking ability and ideate new things with maximum use of AI. The MoU with Upverter Education will help to enhance their skills and allow them to come up with more innovative ideas to develop their own electronic products,” P. C Chhabra, Executive Director, Sanskriti University, said.

Upverter Education Engineering Essentials Courses guides students through the design, prototyping and manufacturing of electronics engineering.

Read Also: Game On!; says universities as more courses with a focus on gaming are introduced