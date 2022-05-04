Sanskriti University partners with Ghana Institute of Management to enhance use of IT

Sanskriti University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) for international academic corporations. The partnership aims to help in developing managerial skills and promote the use of information technology.



GIMPA claims that it assists enterprises through cost-effective education, training and the provision of services, research and consultancy aiming for efficient cost control. It also claims to promote understanding and cooperation between public and private sector institutions in respect of public administration and management obligations.



“The objective of the MoU is to promote the development of managerial skills in students and promote the use of information technology as an essential tool to increase competitive advantage. It will help in creating awareness of the need for education, training and the provision of services in the fields of leadership, management and administration as a necessary requirement for maintaining the vitality of the organisation in the development of the economy”, Sachin Gupta, chancellor, Sanskriti University, said.

Read Also: Kaam.com partners with the NRAI to launch employment and skilling platform for the hospitality industry