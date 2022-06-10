Sanskriti University partners with Aharada Education for drone training certification course

Sanskriti University has partnered with Aharada Education, an aviation institution, to start drone driving training certification courses for students. The certification course aims to explore and train students in skill development for drone technology.

According to the university, the collaboration aims to equip students with the latest digital skills required in drone technology to help them be armed with digital skills before their entry into the competitive workforce. The certification course shall require 15 days of training after which students will be issued a certificate, the varsity noted.

According to Deepak Bhalla, managing director, Aharada Education, drone training can be taken by a student of any subject. “Drones are being used in agriculture, in surveying, in construction work, in defence, in the field of surveillance and this use will look to increase. I believe that the Indian government is taking steps to increase the manufacture and use of drones,” Bhalla added.

The training course was inaugurated by Sachin Gupta, chancellor, Sanskriti University, by flying a drone. Other individuals including Meenakshi Sharma, officer on special duty, Sanskriti University, Tarun, drone instructor of Aharada Education, and Mohit Mehra were also present during the inauguration.

Read Also: CBSE calls for best work from teachers, educators to address challenges in schooling