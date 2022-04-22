Sanskriti University invites applications for diploma, UG and PG courses

Sanskriti University, Mathura has invited online applications for admission for its diploma, uder-graduate and post-graduate programmes in Engineering, Management and Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Yoga and Naturopathy, Tourism and Hotel Management, Medical and Allied Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Ayurveda, Unani, and Nursing courses.

The last date to apply for the course is July 31, 2022.

Applicants seeking admission are required to fill an online application form available on university’s website. The submission of the application form can be done online or in-person at the University by depositing Rs1000. For online submission, candidates can use the registration link The admission prerequisites will be in accordance with the various regulatory bodies as amended from time to time.

Applications for academic year 2022 are open to applicants who have passed or will appear for the qualifying examinations under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognised Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE, or equivalents. For Admission to Diploma Programmes, Students are required to have passed the class 10 examination from any state or central board like CBSE/ICSE.

