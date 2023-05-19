Sanskriti University invites applications for Diploma, UG, and PG courses

Sanskriti University in Mathura is now accepting online applications for admission to its Diploma, Undergraduate, and Postgraduate programmes. The university offers programmes in fields such as Engineering, Management and Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Yoga and Naturopathy, Tourism and Hotel Management, Medical and Allied Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Ayurveda, Unani, and Nursing.

To apply for admission, interested candidates can access the online application form. The application form can be submitted either online or in-person at the University. For the in-person submission, a payment of Rs.1000 is required.

The admission process for the Academic Year 2023-24 is open to applicants who have already passed or will be appearing for the qualifying examinations under the higher secondary level (10+2). These examinations should be recognised by any recognised Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE, or their equivalents.

Also Read: DU, Ambedkar University sign MoU to work in emerging areas like AI

For admission to Diploma programmes, applicants must have successfully completed the grade 10 examination from any state or central board, such as CBSE/ICSE. The deadline for submitting applications is June 15, 2023.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn