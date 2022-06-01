Sanskriti University invites applications for admission in academic year 2022-23

Sanskriti University, Mathura invites online applications for admission to diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes for academic year 2022-23. Candidates are required to fill an online application form available on the official website of the university.

The application fee for the courses is Rs 1000. Candidates can also submit the application form physically to the university. The last date for submission of application form is July 21, 2022.

The courses includes engineering, management and commerce, education, special education, humanities and social sciences, pharmacy, agriculture, fashion designing, law and legal studies, yoga and naturopathy, tourism and hotel management, medical and allied sciences, basic and applied sciences, ayurveda, unani, and nursing courses.

Candidates who have passed or will appear for the qualifying examinations under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognized board of education are eligible to fill the application form. For Admission to diploma programmes, students are required to have passed the class 10 examination from any state or central board.

