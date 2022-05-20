scorecardresearch

Sanskriti University inaugurates Drug Discovery and Development Research centre

The centre aims to provide utility quality infrastructure, hi-Tech laboratories, to the students, teachers and researchers.

Written by FE Education
Sanskriti Universiti’s School of Pharmacy has inaugurated a Drug Discovery and Development research centre which aims to help provide an environment to faculty and students to ignite and sustain a passion for knowledge and excellence.

“The centre will provide quality classroom space to our faculty and staff, students along with researchers. This centre aims to provide  utility quality infrastructure, hi-Tech laboratories, to the students, teachers and researchers so that they can contribute to the discovery and development of drugs that could potentially improve the health and well-being of millions of people,” Sachin Gupta, Chancellor Sanskriti University said.

The university has claimed to have filed 304 patents including 3 international patents granted and ready for commercialization from 2020. 

“Two scholars from School of Pharmacy Ms Deepti Mathpal Published three Pubmed articles and Ms Rinka Juneja published 3 UGC listed articles last month.” Tanmay Goswami vice-chancellor, Sanskriti University said.

