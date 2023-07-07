Sanskriti University extend deadline to apply for scholarship worth Rs 3.5 crore

Sanskriti University, Mathura has announced merit-cum-need based scholarships worth Rs 3.5 crore for deserving students. All students who qualify for the Sanskriti University entrance exam are eligible to apply for scholarships. The information about applying for a scholarship will be made available along with the offer of admission. The scholarship is granted on the basis of performance in the Sanskriti University entrance exam, as well as the financial need of the student.

Sanskriti University offers various Diploma and UG-PG courses .The university offers programmes in fields such as Engineering, Management and Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Yoga and Naturopathy, Tourism and Hotel Management, Medical and Allied Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Ayurveda, and Nursing.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship at Sanskriti University is July 31, 2023. The admission process for the academic year 2023-24 is open to applicants who have already passed or will be appearing for the qualifying examinations under the higher secondary level (10+2). These examinations should be recognised by any recognised Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE, or their equivalents.