Sanskriti University collaborates with Central Silk Board to advance silk research and education

Sanskriti University, Mathura, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Silk Board (CSB). The partnership aims to promote quality education and research in the field of silk production and related disciplines.

Under this agreement, Sanskriti University and CSB will work together to conduct sericulture research in areas of mutual benefit, an official release said. The collaboration will involve the preparation of joint research proposals, the undertaking of postgraduate and doctoral research projects, and the provision of necessary facilities in the premises of both institutions, the release added.

To facilitate this collaboration, Sanskriti University will recognise CSB scientists and research scholars as experts in their respective fields. These individuals will have the opportunity to work in CSB’s research and development institutes, contributing to their research and thesis projects. All activities will be governed by the relevant rules and regulations of Sanskriti University and CSB.

Additionally, Sanskriti University will designate CSB as a recognised research center, further solidifying the collaboration’s research credentials. CSB scientists will be acknowledged as research guides for postgraduate degrees, providing valuable mentorship to scholars undertaking research programmes in the field of silk production.

One of the key aspects of this partnership is the exchange of germplasm material through a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA). This exchange will be exclusively for research purposes and will serve the interests of both organisations, fostering innovation and enhancing scientific knowledge in the field, the release noted.

The agreement also acknowledges the potential for sharing benefits arising from this cooperative endeavor. This includes improved technology, materials, machinery, processes, designs, and techniques, as well as any intellectual property rights (IPRs) generated during the course of the collaboration.

The collaborative efforts between Sanskriti University and Central Silk Board are expected to yield groundbreaking research findings. It is anticipated that these findings will be published jointly, contributing to the broader public interest and further establishing the reputation of both institutions as leaders in silk research and education.

The signing ceremony for this MoU took place in the presence of Sachin Gupta, chancellor, Sanskriti University; MB Chetti, vice chancellor; Meenakshi Sharma, CEO, among other dignitaries.