Sanskriti Ayurvedic Medical College opens Sanskriti Wellness Centre for holistic wellbeing

Sanskriti Ayurvedic Medical College has opened the Sanskriti Wellness Centre named as Panchakarma Centre in the field of Ayurvedic medicines and treatments. The centre aims to heal and initiate people towards holistic wellbeing.

Present in the inaugural ceremony of the centre were Raghuram Bhatt, president of National Commision for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, chairman of NCISM, Sachin Gupta, chancellor of Sanskrit University among others.

“The Wellness Centre will benefit the people to a great extent and change their lifestyle for good health and wellness. Ayurveda can help us to create the right internal and external conditions to restore balance to our whole being,” Gupta said.

“Sanskriti Wellness Centre (Panchakarma Centre) will make a difference in peoples’ lifestyles and health conditions,” Rakesh Premi, pro vice chancellor, Sanskriti University said.

