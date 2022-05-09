Sanskrit education to create more employment opportunities, says edu minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Sanskrit Education to create more employment opportunities for students, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education and Skill Development Minister and Chancellor, Central Sanskrit University said while addressing ‘Utkarsh Mahotsav’ on Monday. A three-day Utkarsh Mahotsav was organized by Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi from May 7, 2022. The Mahotsav aims to promote Sanskrit language across the country and beyond. The focus of the Mahotsav is the New Educational Era and moving towards a Global Orientation of Sanskrit Studies.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that Sanskrit is not just a language, it is an emotion. He further added that our knowledge and wisdom are our wealth. The onus is on all of us to take our civilization forward for centuries and achieve the ideals of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, he added.

The Minister highlighted that as envisaged in the National Education Policy, the Government has given importance to all Indian languages ​​including Sanskrit. According to him, NEP 2020 has a great contribution in unifying various Indian languages and Sanskrit Universities will move towards becoming large multidisciplinary institutions of higher learning, he added.

The Minister cited that from the time of Hiuen Tsang to today’s Raisina Dialogues, the spontaneity, modernity and scientificity of Sanskrit need no proof. He shared his thoughts on the revival of the language of the Vedas i.e Sanskrit, Indianness associated with Sanskrit and the language based education system. The Minister hoped that the deliberations held during the ‘Utkarsh Mahotsav’ will show the roadmap for the education system of 21st century to make India self-reliant and pave the way for global welfare.