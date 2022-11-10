Sanchiconnect collaborates with SIIC- IIT Kanpur as investment partner

Sanchiconnect, a deep-tech startup and investor community, has collaborated with Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) IIT Kanpur, as per an official statement. Under the agreement, Sanchiconnect will serve as their go-to-market and investment partner for SIIC IIT Kanpur and assist in the development of deep-tech innovative products.

Further, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will also allow the two partners to decipher deep technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in order to expand SIIC IIT Kanpur’s existing portfolio and aid startups in raising funds, engaging with corporates, and hiring the proper tech talent.

“We have over 30 startups in cyber security and 25 startups in Artificial Intelligence. We are onboarding a second cohort of 25 new startups in AIIDE CoE,” Nikhil Agarwal, CEO – SIIC, IIT Kanpur, said.

“The partnership aims to decongest the bandwidth of incubation teams by giving them an all-digital GTM and fundraising support to the incubates and allows incubators to focus on the mentorship piece which is their core forte,” Sunil Shekhawat, CEO, Sanchiconnect said.

