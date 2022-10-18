Sanchiconnect partners with IIM Lucknow to expedite tech startups funding in India

Sanchiconnect, a community for tech-startups and investors has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow Incubation Center, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the partnership aims to assist IIML EIC startups in raising funds and establishing connections for corporate market access.

As a part of the partnership, Sanchiconnect will be a go-to market and investment partner to IIML EIC to help build deep tech innovative products. “The MoU will also enable the two partners to decode deep technologies including artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, to enhance the existing portfolio of IIML EIC,” it said.

“IIML Enterprise Incubation Center is a Technology Business Incubator committed to supporting tech-enabled startups in India. To enable any crucial support to these startups, we have onboarded key technology partners across the ecosystem,” Yamini Bhushan Pandey, managing director, IIML EIC, said.

Sanchiconnect will help accelerate investment in early and growth-stage companies using AI, ML, blockchain, computer vision, drones, renewable power, and other deep-tech sectors, the statement added.

