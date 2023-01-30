Sanchiconnect partners with BITS Pilani for Cellular, Molecular Biology

Sanchiconnect, a business-oriented community for deep tech startups, investors, and corporations has announced a partnership with BITS Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Hyderabad to provide deep-tech startup opportunities on the Sanchiconnect platform, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, the partnership aims to provide free hand access to global institutional investors in deeptech. “The partnership will allow us to expand our reach and ensure that more businesses are able to benefit from the latest technological progress in open markets,” Sunil Shekhawat, CEO, Sanchiconnect, said.

“Networking and meaningful connections are critical for startups at every stage,” N M Rao, CEO, AIC-of CCMB said.