Samsung to expand PRISM programme to 70 engineering colleges in India by 2025

Consumer electronics brand, Samsung, has announced the expansion of its industry-academia programme Samsung PRISM (Preparing and Inspiring Student Minds) to 70 engineering colleges in India by 2025.

According to the official statement, the PRISM programme seeks to build a skilled workforce of future innovators in India. All students are given certificates by SRI-B on project completion, the statement added.

“Samsung PRISM programme is our contribution to developing an innovation mindset among the youth of India, building on the strengths of our academia and engineering student community. Working with Samsung, young students have got hands-on exposure to live projects of an research and development centre and professors have got more practical industry experience. This is making students industry-ready and is furthering our vision of powering digital India,” said Srimanu Prasad, head, tech strategy, Samsung Research and Development Institute, Bangalore.

The statement further said that the programme has been successful in driving engineering students to file patents and publish technical papers in cutting edge domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and IoT.

Further, the statement mentioned that as part of the programme, Samsung Research and Development Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B) collaborated with students and faculty at engineering colleges and gave them research as well as development projects to be executed over four to six months. Each project was taken up by a team of three students and one professor, with a mentor from SRI-B who guided and trained them and conducted regular reviews. Further, each engineering college has multiple teams and students are selected based on a test conducted by SRI-B.

The statement said that students from engineering colleges that are in top positions of Government of India’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings from across the country have participated in the programme so far.

Meanwhile, the statement said that Samsung PRISM was started in 2020 and in the last two years, over 4,500 engineering students and 1,000 professors have worked with SRI-B engineers to deliver live projects.

