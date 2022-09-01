SAMS Odisha plus 3 admissions 2022: The Higher Department of Education, Odisha Govt is going to close the application window for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 today – 1st Sept 2022. All those candidates who have yet not submitted their applications are advised to check the official website. The last date of application was extended to 1 September after receiving several requests from the students. The link to the applications will be disabled after 11:45 PM. So, all those who have not applied for the above posts are advised to apply for Degree Admission and can do so via the student academic management system portal- samsdisha.gov.in.

SAMS Odisha plus 3 admissions 2022: How and Where to apply?

The students can follow the easy steps given below to avoid making mistakes while filling out a form. Check these steps carefully before filling out the application form.

Candidates are required to visit the official website of SAMS – samsodisha.gov.in Navigate to the +3 /Degree Option Then, log in with your credentials After logging in, you need to fill up the form carefully with relevant details SAMS Odisha plus 3 admissions 2022 form will be displayed on the screen After the submission of SAMS Odisha plus 3 admissions 2022 form, candidates can take a printout for future reference.

with the extension of online applications last date, the exam authorities have also changed the releasing date of merit lists. Earlier, it was to release on August 31 and now it is shifted to September 7. Students can check the revised schedule of Odisha +3 Degree Admission 2022 Merit List below: