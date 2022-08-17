Sampark Foundation signs five year MoU with RCSE to improve learning outcomes in Government schools

Rajasthan Council of School Education (RCSE) and Sampark Foundation has signed five year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve the quality of learning of 37 lakh children in around 65,000 primary schools of Rajasthan. In the first phase of the program a total of eight districts will be covered including five aspirational Districts. These districts are Dholpur, Sirohi, Baran, Karauli, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaipur.

Sampark Foundation is expected to invest up to Rs 40 crore, to increase the learning outcome of children enrolled in the government schools in the 33 districts of Rajasthan in subjects such as Math, English for grades between one to five and Science in six to eigth grade by 10% during the first year and a 30% increase by the fifth year.

“Quality primary education creates the foundation of a sound education ecosystem that nurtures our future generations. We are fully confident that RCSE, will work with us, to make the program a huge success and make a difference to the lives of lakhs of students. Sampark will bring its latest learning innovations such as the highly successful Sampark TV and English Speaking programme to the children of Rajasthan and by actively participating with the state stakeholders will ensure substantial enhancement in learning outcomes,” Vineet Nayar, founder-chairman, Sampark Foundation said.

Furthermore, the Foundation will work closely with RCSE, Directorate of Education, Bikaner and all other government agencies including RSCERT. It will provide the print ready files of worksheets, workbooks to incorporate in the state workbooks for primary classes, developed based on the state curriculum framework. There will also be active engagement of Sampark in the training programs arranged by RCSE/RSCERT for teachers under the FLN program.

Sampark Foundation at its own cost will provide Numeracy and Language learning kits and resources, train teachers and monitor and evaluate the program in the government schools of Rajasthan. It will provide schools lesson plans – class wise, Subject wise, Chapter wise. The lesson plans are mapped to SCERT Textbooks and aligned with Rajasthan state teaching schedule. This program will be made keeping in mind the syllabus, methods of teaching and textbooks of the state of Rajasthan.

Sampark will further provide 500 FLN teaching resources in the form of animated videos and audios mapped to SCERT Textbooks, 150 print-ready workbooks mapped to SCERT textbooks, 100 print ready worksheets for 100-day bridge program based on NAS Competencies, 500 plus children interactive gamiﬁed assessments and question bank mapped to SCERT Textbooks, over 30 print rich material for the classroom such as FLN Posters, online dashboard for State/District to monitor resource utilisation and one Sampark Resource (Spark) in every district and one Sampark resource at the State level to implement and monitor the program. Sampark will also train teachers on SS pedagogy over 6 days per teacher in each block, over 10 E-Learning modules for self-learning for 22,862 teachers to gain certiﬁcations and awards and over 50 refresher digital training sessions will be conducted on a monthly basis.

