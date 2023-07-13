Saint Louis University launches LevelUP programme for international students

Saint Louis University (SLU), United States has launched the LevelUP programme for its international student with the aim to provide opportunities to international students in the American job market. The LevelUP programme is a career-orientated pathway guaranteeing work experience opportunities to these students.

“Saint Louis University’s LevelUP programme aims to revolutionise the career trajectory of international students in the United States,” Luchen Li, Ph.D., associate vice preside, Global Engagement and International Enrollment, SLU said.

The programme’s comprehensive support system not only prepares students for their chosen careers but also dispels the misconceptions surrounding the hiring process for international students, as per an official release. By doing so, LevelUP empowers international students to excel in their chosen fields, stand out in the job market and achieve their career aspirations, the release added.

LevelUP provides access to opportunities such as internships, career events, workshops, competitions and more to equip students with the tools they need to thrive at SLU and beyond. The programme is presented in partnership with Excelerate, a skill development platform. Upon completion of the programme, students participating in LevelUP can map their progress at the Excelerate platform.