Saint-Gobain India join hands with IIITDM Kancheepuram to award scholarship to girl students pursuing BTech

Saint-Gobain India has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kancheepuram to award merit scholarships to girl students pursuing Bachelors of Technology (BTech) programme at the institute.

Through the scholarship, Saint-Gobain India has committed to donate Rs 2.29 crores and support the education of 40 girl students over a period of eight years. The scholarship will encourage aspiring girl students from underprivileged background to seek admission and pursue BTech in Computer Science, Electronics, and Mechanical engineering among others.

“Within the global framework of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Saint-Gobain Group in India focuses on specific priority actions under each of the six broad areas – one of which is linked to Community Development. In this endeavour, we are happy to associate with IIITDM Kancheepuram to grant scholarships to girl students in the academic program. As a part of the scholarship and for the benefit of the students, there is also an element, to pursue an internship, in any of the Saint-Gobain businesses in India,” P Padmakumar, executive director- Human Resources and head-CSR, Saint-Gobain India, said.

In line with Saint-Gobain India’s Gender Diversity Agenda, this MoU is an initiative under its industry – academia partnership to attract and retain more girl students into manufacturing from institutions of national importance.

“Government of India is taking all required steps to enhance the enrolment of girl students at all levels specifically in higher education. As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), the overall enrolment of girl students in higher education has consistently been increasing over years. One of the options even recommended by the Government of India is granting more scholarship programs to supplement the cost of education and the implementation of the scheme is expected to enhance the enrolment of more girl students at IIITDM Kancheepuram. This institute is planning to approach other nearby industries for grant of a similar scholarship scheme for girl students,” professor DVLN Somayajulu, director, IIITDM Kancheepuram, said.

