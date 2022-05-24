Sainik Schools: Admission process for the newly approved Sainik schools begin

After the result declaration of e-counselling on 21 May 202, Sainik Schools Society has stepped up in the direction of the Government’s aim of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools via partnership mode across the country. The conduct of e-Counselling for Sainik Schools Society will be done through an automated system where 40 per cent of the seats for the newly approved schools will be filled by candidates who have qualified in AISSEE-22. The first provisional list of 485 candidates that have been shortlisted in 10 newly approved Sainik Schools has been declared. The admission portal for the new Sainik Schools got active from 08 May to 14 May 2022, wherein 12000 candidates that qualified for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE-2022) got registered for e-counselling. Candidates can also see further instructions and results related to the admission on the official portal of-sainikschool.ncog.gov.in/ecounselling

Candidates had an option of selecting up to 10 schools for allocation and based on the rank and priority automated allocation of students for the schools was carried out after which the candidate provisionally shortlisted is required to accept the allotment and proceed for admissions or indicate the option to be considered for Round II of Counselling or unwillingness for further consideration.

The physical verification dates at the respective School level will be intimated to the candidate that has accepted or locked their choice of new Sainik School.

In case the seats are not filled in Round-I, the seats will be filled in Round II of counselling and the dates for the same will be announced on the Portal.

Registration for the admission of the already studying students in the newly approved Sainik Schools and desirous of admission in the Sainik school vertical in their concerned school will open shortly and the admission test will be announced via the National Testing Agency (NTA) portal.