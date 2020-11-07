Sainik school admission exam date: NTA to conduct All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2021-22; Check details

Students who qualify the entrance exam and come into the merit list will be admitted into class 6th and 9th in Sainik schools of their choice. (Credit: The Indian Express)

The newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the entrance examination for admission of students into Sainik schools spread across different states and Union Territories of the country. All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination, which is being conducted for admission of students from the academic session 2021-22 will be conducted on January 10, 2021, according to a release issued by the Union Ministry of Defence.

The entrance examination will be conducted for students who are interested to study in 33 Sainik schools dotted across the 23 states and a Union Territory. Students who qualify the entrance exam and come into the merit list will be admitted into class 6th and 9th in Sainik schools of their choice.

Earlier, the government had started the process of online registration by interested students. The window to fill the online application form was opened on October 20 last month and will remain open till November 19. According to the MoD release, candidates will need to register on the official website https://aissee.nta.nic.in. before submitting their online applications.

The ministry also in its release said that for the upcoming academic year, admission for interested boys candidates are open in both class 6th as well as class 9th whereas admissions for the girl candidates are open only for class 6th in all the 33 Sainik schools established across the country. The ministry further said starting from the 2021-22 academic session, reservation in admission will be provided to the candidates belonging to the OBC-NCL category.

Sainik schools are considered to be one of the most coveted schools across the country for the elementary education of students. In addition to a large number of Sainik school alumni joining the Armed Forces, students studying in Sainik schools have made their name in all walks of life.