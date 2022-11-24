SAGE Foundation partners with SVP India to scale their philanthropy operations across India and Asia

SAGE Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of The Shahani Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Social Venture Partners India (SVP India), to scale up their philanthropy operations across the country as well as Asia.

According to an official release, SAGE Foundation uses an AI-driven ed-tech platform to help the students develop key employability traits, such as English communication, sales skills, industry knowledge, professionalism, collaboration, and critical thinking and problem-solving, within 45 days.

“Through this partnership with SVP India we aim to reach out to the youth across India as well as Asia, and help them in finding better jobs and improving their lives,” Akhil Shahani, managing director, Shahani Group, director, SAGE Foundation, said.

Furthermore, Gunjali Singh, CEO (Mumbai), SVP India, said the collaboration will support livelihoods of a large number of Indian youth.

“SAGE Foundation works with companies and NGOs to train underprivileged youth and make them employable for entry-level white-collar jobs, while SVP brings together donors, nonprofits and social enterprises to create a greater collective impact,” the release said.

